Wema Bank posts N129.3bn Gross Earnings in Q4 2022, PAT rises by 41.6%

Adebayo Obajemu

Wema Bank Plc in its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2022 achieved growth in its topline and bottom line figures, year on year.

The Bank reported Gross Earnings of N129.3 billion for the 12 months period, up by 38.10% from N93.6 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N12.64 billion, up by 41.6% from N8.93 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the financial institution stands at N0.98

At the share price of N4.05, the P/E ratio of Wema Bank stands at 4.12x with earnings yield of 24.27%.