Fidelity Bank extends relief efforts to Eti-Osa community with Food Bank initiative

As part of its commitment to reducing food insecurity and supporting vulnerable communities, Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has distributed food packs to residents of Victoria Island in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos as part of its nationwide Fidelity Food Bank initiative.

This initiative, which attracted beneficiaries from diverse backgrounds, forms a key pillar of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and reinforces its dedication to driving meaningful impact across Nigerian communities.

Speaking during the distribution event, Mr. Adebayo Adeyinka, Executive Technical Assistant to the Managing Director/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, emphasized the long-term impact of the initiative. “The Fidelity Food Bank was established to address the pressing challenges of poverty, hunger, malnutrition, and infant and maternal mortality within our communities,” he said.

“It aligns with Goal No. 2 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – Zero Hunger – and reflects our long-term commitment to improving lives across the country. From IDP camps to flood-affected regions like Niger State, this is a nationwide outreach that we are proud to continue,” Adeyinka added.

Also present at the event was the Divisional Head, Operations, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Henry Asiegbu, who highlighted the growing support and impact of the program.

“This intervention has been positively received at all levels – from community members to government and partner organizations,” he noted. “The support has been overwhelming, and it encourages us to sustain and expand the initiative further.”

For many of the community members, the gesture offered more than just nourishment – it restored dignity and hope. Victoria Olubiyo, resident and representative of the members of the community, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Fidelity Bank has brought joy to our lives. Even during the no-cash crisis, their ATMs were always working. They’ve provided boreholes, fulfilled their promises, and shown genuine care. Today, people – men, women, children, even those living with disabilities – are supported. I urge other banks to follow their example.”

Another beneficiary, Jerome Igbe, echoed this sentiment, saying, “This means so much to struggling families. I honestly didn’t expect this kind of support. May God bless them and replenish their resources.”

Through initiatives like the Fidelity Food Bank, the bank continues to demonstrate its role as a socially responsible corporate organisation committed to impacting Nigerians positively.

Advertisement

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.