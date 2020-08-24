Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government has approved the setting up of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia, disclosed this at a gala night organized by the Akwa Ibom Government in honour of a delegation of Stakeholders in the oil and gas industry retreat in Uyo on Saturday.

He also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by the NNPC.

While he said the Federal Government will partner with the state government to build a base which will be the first in Akwa Ibom, he also urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.

￼Sylva said, ‘’I have the full support of NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested to partner you to build a base here. It will be the first here. It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistics facility in the state.’’

He also noted that the visit was a response to Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.

Going further, the Minister said, ‘’Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration. As we go back, work will start in earnest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area