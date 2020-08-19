Adebayo Obajemu

Again, BUA has moved in the war against the Coronavirus pandemic, as it has demonstrated its support for the fight against the virus by donating five ambulances, 100,000 reusable cotton made facemasks to the Akwa Ibom state government, and three ambulances to the Abia state government.

Representatives of BUA who presented the donations to Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in Umuahia praised the governors for their efforts in tackling the pandemic and noted that the donations are in line with BUA’s promise to support Nigerians in fighting the pandemic.

Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA, and Ibrahim Lile, General Manager, BUA Ports and Terminals who represented Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA in the states respectively lauded the Governors for their passion and creativity in the fight against COVID-19.

In Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the donation was critical to the COVID-19 campaign in the state.

He thanked BUA and Abdul Samad Rabiu for the good gesture, which according to him will strengthen the state’s rapid response to the pandemic.

The governor said the move was a clear demonstration of the readiness and interest of Abdul Samad Rabiu to join his administration in the development of the state.