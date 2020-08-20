President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors.

A statement from the Office of the Vice President said the renewal would take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four years.

The state also said the appointment of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.