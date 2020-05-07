Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government has extended the suspension of both local and international flight operations by another 4 weeks.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who also doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, during the daily briefing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Abuja.

Boss Mustapha said that the ban was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, as still part of the measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that the decision was based on the assessment and advice from experts in the aviation industry to contain the spread of the virus.

It can be recalled that the Federal Government on April 21, extended the closure of the airport by another 2 weeks. The government, however, disclosed that emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.