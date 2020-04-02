Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government has relaxed total lockdown it imposed on the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government, in the new guidelines issued on Wednesday, stated that markets selling food would open from 10am to 2pm every other day.

Also, supermarkets and pharmacies are to open from 10am to 4pm every day, but must maintain a high level of hygiene.

The new guidelines also bans bus services during the lockdown. It adds that a mass gathering of more than 20 people is not allowed.