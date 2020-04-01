While nine were recorded in Osun State, two were recorded in Edo State and one in Ekiti State.

“As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” said NCDC.

Nine have been discharged while two deaths have been recorded.

The pandemic has been recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos State topped the chart of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria with 82 cases followed by the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with 28 cases.

With the nine new cases in Osun State, the South-West state followed with a total of 14 cases.

Oyo State has eight cases including Governor Seyi Makinde while there are four cases in Ogun State.

With the new cases announced on Wednesday, Edo’s cases jumped from two to four while Ekiti’s rose to two.

Kaduna State has recorded three cases so far including Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Enugu and Bauchi States have two cases each including Governor Bala Mohammed while Rivers and Benue States have one confirmed case each.

The COVID-19 lockdown announced by Presidentt Muhammadu Buhari, n Lagos, Ogun, and FCT is effective in Lagos and the FCT while that of Ogun would begin Friday.

Buhari had said in a broadcast on Sunday that the lockdown would last 14 days and was part of measures to contain the spread of the virus which has infected over 700,000 people globally, killing over 35,000