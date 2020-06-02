As part of the measures in the second phase of the easing of the lockdown measures, the Federal Government has given direction that officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work on daily basis with effective June 2.

Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), disclosed this known in a statement signed by the Director of Information in her office, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“To this effect, concerned officers are hereby directed to report to work daily; Monday through Friday from 9 a. m. to 2p. m. daily.

“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and /or sanitising of hands and wearing of facemasks, ” she said.

She implored heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors complied with safety and health advice/ directives.

She also advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to abide by the guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars.

(NAN)