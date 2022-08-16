The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the federal government has accepted to adopt the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as the payment platform of lecturers.

Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president who disclosed this on Monday during an interview with Channels Television, noted that the union would suspend its ongoing strike action if the agreement is signed on Tuesday.

The academic union has been on strike since February 14 over government’s failure to implement its demands on salaries and allowances of lecturers, improved funding for universities as well as the adoption of UTAS against the federal government’s preferred payment platform — Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Speaking on Monday, the ASUU president said the federal government invited the union for a meeting on Tuesday on the issue of renegotiation.

Osodeke said ASUU will suspend the strike, if the federal government agrees to its demands at today’s meeting.

“We have not had any serious communication though they have invited us for a meeting on one issue, tomorrow (referring to Tuesday), which is the issue of renegotiation,” he said.

“You know that there are seven issues why we are on strike. They are inviting for discussion on issue of renegotiation, tomorrow, which is renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

“The issues of IPPIS and UTAS has been put to rest because the test has been done and it has been agreed with the chief of staff, UTAS will be implemented to cover the university.

“Two, if this government is serious, this strike will not last more than two weeks. If you recall we were going to suppose to go on strike in November, we didn’t start it because NIREC came in and intervened. We conceded to them.

‘’They met with the president, he set up a committee headed by the chief of staff that should resolve this quickly, the world saw it in the press, they did nothing. The president set up the Munzali committee, we met them , nothing, they didn’t come back.

“They set up the Nimi Briggs committee, it’s now more than three months, two months we finished negotiating with them, they didn’t come back. The president directed the Ministry of Education to finish within two weeks, two weeks has passed, they didn’t come back.

“If we go into that meeting tomorrow and government say what we have negotiated, we are willing to sign, the strike will be called off.”