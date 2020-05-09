Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government on Friday evacuated 253 Nigerians from the United Kingdom aboard a British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft which landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The returnees were part of the second batch of Nigerians flown in under the special flights arrangements for nationals stranded abroad.

An Emirates flight had on Wednesday brought back 256 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates in what was the first batch of Nigerians returned to their country.

The UK returnees arrived at Ikeja at about 2.45 pm. The passengers who were meant to be conveyed to Abuja for a 14- day isolation were delayed at the airport for about four hours before a connecting flight was arranged for them. Tendering an apology, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 yesterday, explained the circumstances that led to the bleak in the process.