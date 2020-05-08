BY EMEKA EJERE

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health in Lagos State has refuted reports claiming that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Prof Abayomi urged people of the state and Nigerians to disregard the reports which he described as fake and misleading.

The commissioner, who made the clarification in a series of tweets, said the reports were circulated to create panic and unnecessary anxiety among people of the state.

He tweeted: “#COVID19Lagos News AlertSpeaker with three sound waves.

“I hereby implore the general public to disregard the fake and misleading news circulating in the media to the effect that I have tested positive to #COVID19 infection.

“It is evident that the fake news is calculated at causing panic and unnecessary anxiety amongst the populace.

“I therefore urge the public to disregard any news on #COVID19 that does not emanate from @followslasg official communication channels and other verifiable sources.

“Remain vigilant and continue to play your part as responsible citizens in curtailing the spread of #COVID19 in our communities.”