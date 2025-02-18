FG begins construction of emerging technologies institute in Kano 

Friday, 14th February 2025 marked a significant milestone in the Federal Government of Nigeria’s efforts to secure the socio-economic wellbeing of the future generation, as the ground was opened for commencement of construction of the Sustainable & Emerging Technologies Institute (SETI) under the aegis of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), The Presidency.

A statement by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, Director of Information at NASENI quoted the Executive Vice Chaiman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the institute, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu to have said during the Ground-breaking ceremony held at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) New Campus, that the new institute sits on 30 hectares of the BUK land to be built, featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including innovation hubs devoted to Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, complemented by reliable power supply.

“NASENI will fully build and equip and support the new Institute” said the EVC/CEO.

The future of socio-economic development for nations rests on human creativity, innovation and cooperation, Artificial intelligence, robotics amongst others.

Halilu said that the establishment of SETI in Nigeria is to rapidly respond to the waves of young people globally revolutionizing world economies with unprecedented emergence of socio-economic frontiers as by-products of innovations and ingenuities of these young minds.

“We in NASENI are firm believers in the potential of young Nigerians to be the prime catalysts of the type of transformation that Nigeria requires. And we will do everything within our powers to support them to fulfil this important responsibility”

“We are gathered here today to kickstart a project that will transform the lives and careers of future generations of young Nigerians. The Sustainable & Emerging Technologies Institute (SETI), located at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) by NASENI. This is very much in line with our operating principles; what we call our 3Cs: Collaboration, Creation, and Commercialization.

These 3Cs are the principles that passionately drive us and guide the work that we do to ensure the industrialization of Nigeria in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

SETI will produce innovators, technologists, entrepreneurs who will make their mark not just in Nigeria but around the world. “I’m eagerly looking forward to the day, not too long from now, when the Institute’s first set of beneficiaries will astonish the world with what they’re capable of accomplishing. These stories will put not just BUK on the global innovation map, but also Kano State and the entire Nigeria” said Halilu.

While carrying out the symbolic foundation laying ceremony of the institute as Special Guest of Honour, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, described the project as not only laudable but NASENI’s another way of fast-tracking the placing of Nigeria on the global map of innovation and industrialization. The minister called the project an “ace project” and a pointer to secure a veritable socio-economic development for the nation.

In his goodwill message, the Vice Chancellor of BUK, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas described the new institute as a vehicle for bringing together the three critical tripods for economic and sustainable development for nations, that is, the government, academia and industry. He described the ground-breaking event as the beginning of Nigeria’s journey in pursuit of sustainable development, massive job creation opportunities for the youths, and that the BUK was delighted to be host to such laudable initiative and momentum.

There is also, in addition to SETI, a second NASENI project for BUK is an Agri-preneurship Training Hub, that will be equipped with modern greenhouses, and facilities for Soil-less Farming, and Tissue Culture; occupying 10 hectares of land at the Old Campus. These projects collectively represent what NASENI stands for, that is, building capacity, advancing industrialization, supporting economic growth and prosperity.

NASENI appreciates the Government and people of Kano State, and the Vice Chancellor, management and students of Bayero University Kano (BUK), for all the support. Special gratitude goes to the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, the Special Guest of Honour.

NASENI thanked members of the National Assembly for their support, especially the NASENI oversight Committees in both chambers. And of course, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has given NASENI the opportunity to serve Nigeria through his unwavering demonstration of commitment to the success of the Agency.