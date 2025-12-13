NASENI launches FutureMakers programme to nurture innovation among Nigerian children

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched FutureMakers, a national initiative aimed at instilling a culture of innovation, creativity and problem-solving among Nigerian children aged 15 years and below.

The programme was unveiled on Thursday at NASENI’s headquarters in Abuja, as part of the agency’s long-term strategy to build a sustainable pipeline of young innovators and strengthen Nigeria’s science and technology ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the future of Nigeria’s technological advancement lies in early exposure of children to innovation and creative thinking.

He described FutureMakers as a platform designed to identify, nurture and empower young innovators between the ages of five and 16, enabling them to develop solutions to real-life societal challenges.

“Today, we are taking another step toward securing Nigeria’s long-term innovation future. FutureMakers is a national programme created to inspire young minds, develop problem-solvers and prepare children for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, entrepreneurship and leadership,” Halilu said.

According to him, the initiative, driven by the NASENI Innovation Hub, is part of a broader national vision to build technical confidence early, strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem from the ground up and feed talent into NASENI’s incubation and acceleration programmes.

“This is our way of securing Nigeria’s innovation stability over the next 30 to 50 years,” he said, urging parents, teachers and private sector partners to support the initiative by encouraging creativity, integrating innovation into learning and investing in young talents.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the EVC/CEO on Commercialisation and Efficiency, Engr. Dr Anas Balarabe Yazid, said FutureMakers goes beyond robotics, coding or engineering competitions.

He explained that the programme is designed to instil confidence in children by helping them discover their ability to build, create and solve real problems from an early age.

Advertisement

“It is about believing in our children before the world fully sees them and investing in their talent before their CVs exist,” Yazid said.

Also speaking, the Head of NASENI Innovation Hub, Mrs Rachael Oluwabusola Perez-Folayan, said the programme will run from December 2025 to February 2026 and will involve 60 children selected from across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

She disclosed that participants will compete for prizes worth up to ₦5 million, with top winners from each zone receiving scholarships and an exclusive study tour abroad with the NASENI chief executive.

In a goodwill message, Chairman of the Senate Committee on NASENI, Senator Francis Ezenwa Onyewuchi, commended the agency for the initiative, describing it as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future.

He also praised mentors, teachers, parents and partners supporting the programme, calling for collective commitment to creating an environment where creativity is encouraged and the potential of every child is allowed to thrive.

Students from Aflon Digital Academy, Kuje, and Government Secondary School, Idu-Karmo, Abuja, were among participants at the launch event.