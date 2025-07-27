Khalil Halilu Honoured at UK Parliament for Driving Africa’s Industrial Innovation

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has been recognised with the prestigious African Achievers Award for his contributions to Africa’s technological and industrial advancement.

Halilu received the honour at the 15th edition of the African Achievers Awards, held on July 11, 2025, at the historic House of Lords in the UK Parliament. The ceremony, hosted by Baroness Sandip Verma, Chancellor of the University of Roehampton and a member of the House of Lords, brought together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, royals, and business executives in a celebration of African excellence and transformative leadership.

The award acknowledges Halilu’s efforts in repositioning NASENI as a driver of indigenous technology, innovation ecosystems, and industrial self-reliance across the continent. Under his leadership, NASENI has focused on enabling local production in key sectors such as clean energy, agriculture, transportation, and digital infrastructure, in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking after receiving the award, Halilu highlighted Africa’s growing potential as a global hub for innovation and manufacturing.

> “It is a great honour to receive this award alongside fellow visionaries committed to Africa’s future. At NASENI, we are bridging the gap between ambition and access, turning ideas into industries, empowering indigenous solutions, and driving forward Nigeria’s and Africa’s industrial transformation. Africa is not just rising, it is ready,” he said.

Halilu noted that NASENI’s Accelerated Technology Transfer & Adaptation Strategy is aimed at building sustainable innovation frameworks and fostering industrial growth. He also expressed appreciation to the organisers for recognising the agency’s impact.

> “I thank the African Achievers Awards team, Baroness Sandip Verma, and all those across the continent and diaspora who continue to champion African solutions. This recognition is a motivation to do more and a reminder that the future we seek is one we must build ourselves,” he added.

The 2025 edition of the African Achievers Awards featured high-level messages from notable African leaders and dignitaries, including King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Queen Olori Atuwatse III, and former International Criminal Court prosecutor, Dr. Fatou Bensouda. The event reinforced the urgency of advancing African-driven solutions for global competitiveness and sustainable development.

Now in its 15th year, the African Achievers Awards has grown into a globally recognised platform for celebrating leadership, innovation, and excellence across Africa. Halilu’s recognition, observers say, reflects NASENI’s growing influence on the continent, particularly in delivering homegrown technologies that address Africa’s unique challenges and promote industrial growth.

–