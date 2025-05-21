The Federal Government has restated its commitment to bridging the gender gap in engineering with the launch of the second phase of the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) initiative—a strategic program aimed at empowering female engineers and fostering women-led innovations across Nigeria.

The initiative was officially unveiled on Monday at the headquarters of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in Abuja, in collaboration with the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT). The event drew high-level stakeholders from the engineering, public policy, and women development sectors.

Speaking at the launch, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the agency aims to double the number of female engineers in Nigeria within five years. He described DELT-Her 2.0 as more than a funding initiative but a movement designed to support Nigerian women in building tech-driven, real-world solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges.

“DELT-Her is fueling a wave of women-led innovations—ranging from AI-powered soil monitoring to eco-friendly brake systems,” Halilu noted. “In the first phase alone, NASENI awarded over N70.5 million to six female innovators. With Phase 2, we are expanding our support base through new partnerships and global exposure opportunities.”

He announced a tripartite collaboration between NASENI, PICTT, and the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic to build a robust innovation ecosystem that promotes inclusive growth.

Chairman of PICTT, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru, described DELT-Her as a flagship federal initiative designed to break structural gender barriers and reposition Nigeria’s technology landscape for sustainable development. He highlighted the disturbing reality that women make up just five per cent of engineers in Nigeria, far below the global average of 28 per cent.

“The DELT-Her portal will serve as a launchpad for the next generation of women engineers,” Dr. Dahiru said. “This goes beyond grants—we’re providing mentorship, exposure, and market access to help female engineers translate their ideas into scalable businesses.”

The portal (www.delther.pictt.gov.ng) opened to applications on May 19 and will close on July 31, 2025.

Senator Francis Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on NASENI, assured that the National Assembly will continue to support policies and funding that promote women’s participation in STEM fields. “This program is critical to the nation’s aspiration for gender parity and innovation-driven growth,” he said in a goodwill message.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Maryam Chira Keshinro, who represented the Minister, described the initiative as “a strategic tool for inclusive national development,” noting that it addresses historical inequalities by improving women’s access to capital, networks, and mentorship in the STEM sector.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntola—represented by Engr. Mistura Adenike Rafiu—pledged continued support for NASENI and PICTT’s efforts to mainstream STEM education and female participation.

Other dignitaries who lauded the initiative included the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizens and Leadership, Mrs. Rinsola Abiola, and the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs at the FCT Administration, Dr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi. They called on female engineers across the country to leverage the opportunity and push the frontiers of innovation.

About DELT-Her:

Launched in 2024, DELT-Her is a federal government-backed program that promotes leadership and innovation among women in engineering. The second phase will build on the successes of the first by providing funding, mentoring, and technical support to female innovators tackling real-world challenges in sectors such as agriculture, security, energy, and manufacturing.