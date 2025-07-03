FG approves 37 new crude evacuation routes as oil rigs rise to 44

The Federal Government has approved 37 new crude oil evacuation routes and increased the country’s oil rig count from eight in 2020 to 44, as part of ongoing reforms aimed at boosting production, tackling theft, and reinforcing Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this on Wednesday while delivering a keynote address at the 24th edition of the NOG Energy Week in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme “Positioning Nigeria’s Upstream Oil & Gas for Energy Security, Sustainability, and Economic Resilience,” Komolafe said the new evacuation routes were designed to restore asset integrity, enhance crude transportation security, and support the country’s ongoing drive to achieve one million barrels per day in additional output.

“With 37 new evacuation routes approved and implemented in collaboration with security agencies, we are curbing theft and boosting accountability,” he said.

Komolafe revealed that Nigeria’s daily crude production has already risen from 1.46 million barrels to 1.7 million barrels, with a target of 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s rig count was as low as eight. Today, we have grown that number to 44 rigs—an unprecedented achievement signalling investor confidence and operational momentum,” he added.

Komolafe also credited the turnaround in the sector to President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and reform initiatives. He highlighted three major Executive Orders introduced in 2024 — EO #40 on fiscal incentives, EO #41 on local content, and EO #42 on cost efficiency and contracting timelines — which he said have attracted over $16 billion in new upstream investments within two years.

He noted that ensuring energy security and strengthening domestic supply chains were core to the administration’s upstream reform agenda.

“Our Domestic Crude Supply Obligation initiative is now delivering steady feedstock to local refineries. This is critical for reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products and improving downstream resilience,” Komolafe said.

Advertisement

On digital transformation, the NUPRC boss explained that the commission had implemented data-driven regulatory platforms to speed up approvals, increase transparency, and boost investor confidence.

“Digitisation is at the core of our operations. Our systems now enable real-time monitoring, streamlined approvals, and better collaboration with investors,” he said.

Addressing social impacts, Komolafe cited progress made through the Commission’s HostComply platform, a digital tool that tracks oil companies’ compliance with host community obligations.

“Gone are the days of opaque community engagement. With HostComply, we are institutionalising trust, transparency, and peacebuilding in oil-producing communities,” he said.

On Nigeria’s climate commitments, Komolafe reiterated the country’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. He issued a stern warning to operators flouting gas flare reduction deadlines under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

“The Commission will not hesitate to take regulatory action against any operator undermining our national climate goals. Already, sanctions have been issued against defaulting producers,” he said.

He further announced plans to showcase successful flare capture projects by the next NOG conference in 2026, as proof of Nigeria’s commitment to its climate action targets.

In his closing remarks, Komolafe urged local and international investors to seize the moment and plug into Nigeria’s oil and gas reforms.

“Nigeria is no longer a passive player in the global energy transition—we are actively shaping it. Our reforms are bold, our goals are ambitious, and the opportunities are real,” he said.

Advertisement

Quoting President Tinubu, he added, “Nigeria must not only be open for business; it must be irresistible for investment.”

Komolafe said the NUPRC will sustain transparent licensing rounds under the Continuous Acreage Licensing Framework, fast-track reactivation of shut-in assets, deepen frontier basin exploration, and push aggressively toward the one-million-barrel-per-day production target.

Other key priorities include scaling up evacuation infrastructure to protect output and deploying an Advance Cargo Declaration System to enhance export transparency and curb oil theft.