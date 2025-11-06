NUPRC says new offshore facility FPSO will deliver major boost to Nigeria’s oil output

Nigeria’s crude oil production is set for a significant rise with the imminent deployment of the EMEM Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this after inspecting the FPSO at Dubai Drydocks World in the United Arab Emirates.

The visit, according to a statement on Thursday, formed part of NUPRC’s regulatory oversight to determine the vessel’s readiness for sail-out to the Okwok Field offshore Nigeria, operated by Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

Speaking after the inspection, Komolafe said the development aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing effort to raise output under its Project One Million Barrels initiative.

“This FPSO is arriving at a time when the country urgently needs to ramp up production,” he said. “From what I have observed, the project is on course, and as the regulator we will continue to support Oriental Energy to enhance national production.”

The EMEM FPSO, converted from the Nordic Mistral crude tanker, has a storage capacity of one million barrels and is equipped to handle crude processing, storage, and offloading operations. It features processing capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

Komolafe’s inspection covered critical components including the oil and produced water treatment units, gas injection modules, power systems, seawater treatment facilities, laboratory, control room and accommodation quarters.

He also encouraged Oriental Energy to participate in upcoming licensing rounds, citing its technical capacity and operational track record.

“We are convinced that Oriental Energy has demonstrated capacity to contribute more to national development,” he added.

Advertisement

Responding, Oriental Energy’s Executive Vice Chairman, Engr. Goni Sheikh, praised NUPRC for its regulatory guidance and sustained support throughout the project.

“Your team has worked with us consistently to meet timelines,” Sheikh said. “We appreciate NUPRC for being a business facilitator.”

The Okwok Field Development Project is considered a strategic step in strengthening Nigeria’s upstream operations, especially as the country moves to rebuild investor confidence and regain momentum in crude oil production.