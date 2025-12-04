Nigeria named AFRIPERF headquarters, Komolafe elected continental chairman

Nigeria has been chosen as the official headquarters of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), a coalition of continental oil and gas regulators, with Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, elected as its Chairman.

The announcement was made at the inaugural executive committee meeting of the forum, held virtually on December 2, according to a statement from NUPRC’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu. Prior to the election, Komolafe had served as interim chairman of AFRIPERF. Eyoanwan Ndiyo-Aiyetan was appointed as the forum’s Secretary.

The development underscores Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa’s petroleum sector as the continent’s largest crude oil producer. The virtual meeting brought together representatives from 16 African countries to finalise the forum’s leadership, headquarters, and logo.

In his opening remarks, Komolafe emphasised the need for a strong executive committee to harmonise regulations, promote investment, and strengthen Africa’s position in the global energy market. “We are laying the foundation for a more collaborative regulatory environment across Africa,” he said.

Eight of the 16 countries represented have ratified the treaty to become full members of the forum, granting them voting rights. Komolafe pledged to ensure inclusive engagement and equitable opportunities for all member nations.

AFRIPERF’s objectives include harmonising petroleum regulations and standards, enhancing regulatory capacity through training, facilitating cross-border energy infrastructure development, fostering dialogue with industry stakeholders, and advocating Africa’s interests on international platforms.

The forum also aims to promote investment, ethical practices, transparency, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer in petroleum exploration and exploitation, while presenting a unified voice for Africa in the global hydrocarbon space.

This milestone signals a strengthened continental approach to petroleum governance and positions Nigeria at the heart of Africa’s energy regulatory landscape.