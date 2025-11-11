Nigeria to Open 2025 Licensing Round December 1, Prioritises Gas Development

Nigeria will begin its 2025 Oil and Gas Licensing Round on December 1, with the exercise expected to prioritise the awarding of undeveloped gas fields to boost domestic supply and drive new investments into the upstream sector.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, confirmed the development on Tuesday at the Commission’s Project 1MMBOPD Additional Production Investment Forum in London.

A statement issued by the NUPRC’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, said the commencement of the licensing round followed the approval of President Bola Tinubu, in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum Resources, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“We are announcing that we are ready, following the approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, to commence the 2025 Licensing Round beginning from December 1, 2025,” Komolafe stated.

The Commission said the upcoming bid exercise is aimed at unlocking fallow and previously discovered hydrocarbon fields, particularly gas assets, in order to swiftly increase production and support Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

Nigeria has conducted several licensing rounds in the past- including major bid rounds in 2000, 2005 and 2007, alongside more targeted marginal field assignments in the 2010s. However, progress on some previously awarded assets has been hindered by funding and regulatory challenges.

Komolafe noted that, ahead of the December launch, the Commission will publish comprehensive bid guidelines, including available blocks, eligibility requirements and submission schedules, to ensure clarity and transparency for all prospective participants.

Industry observers say the renewed focus on gas aligns with Nigeria’s broader strategic shift toward using natural gas as a foundation for industrial growth, power generation and cleaner energy development.