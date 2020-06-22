Investors traded scanty volumes at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange due to liquidity challenges, but the naira appreciated 0.13 per cent to N386/$.

It opened at N386.83 at the I&E Forex window, traded high at N390.00 and eventually closed at N386.00. A total of $38.12 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The CBN rates remained unchanged again for another consecutive session while the Naira weakened at the parallel market, losing an average of 0.65 per cent of its value on both the cash and transfer rates to close at 455.00/$ and 457.00/$ respectively.