OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has tested positive for Coronavirus pandemic.

He is the latest of a long list of the country’s high profile political figures to be infected by the virus.

The Minister took to his twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama on Sunday to announce his status

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he said.