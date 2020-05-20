OBINNA EZUGWU

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has begun fumigation of International Airports in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt ahead of resumption of flight operations in the country.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, made this known yesterday in a statement in Lagos.

According to her, the fumigation exercise is in line with the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

She said however, that it was not yet clear when the ban on flights would be lifted, but the authority was taking the proactive steps.

“This is to ensure the safety of passengers and other airport users when the airports eventually reopen. In March this year, the authority embarked on a similar exercise of disinfection and fumigation of all the international airports,” she said.

The Federal Government through the SGF, Boss Mustapha had announced an extension of ban on flight operations by one month on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, had in April announced the extension of the ban on flight operations by four weeks.