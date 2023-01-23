Ex-Reps, speakers, others defect from PDP to APC in Delta

Three ex-House of Representatives members, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former commissioner, two erstwhile speakers of the state assembly, lawmakers and five former commissioners and others have defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their supporters in Delta State.

Those who defected are Hon Mercy Almona Isei, former commissioner and three-time former member, House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, three-time member of the Green Chamber, Hon Olisa Imegwu, former member, House of Representatives and former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly.

Others are Hon Monday Igbuya, the immediate past speaker of the state legislature, Chief Judith Enamuotor – member BoT of the PDP and a former commissioner, Hon Timi Tonye, former commissioner and former member, DTHA, Hon Evans Iwurie, former commissioner and former assembly member, Dr Karo Ilolo, former commissioner for urban renewal and youth development, Chief Pius Ovbije, former commissioner of DESOPADEC.

The deputy senate president and governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has, meanwhile, challenged the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to a debate.

Omo-Agege spoke on Sunday in Obinomba town, Ukwuani local government area of the state in the continuation of the party’s rally/campaign and defection of some PDP leaders to APC.

He lambasted Oborevwori for hiding behind his political godfather and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in his campaigns, and charged Deltans to pressurise him to personally speak to them in an open debate to be aired nationally.

He also challenged Oborevwori to tell Deltans what he has done as the longest serving speaker and what he will do as a governor if elected into office in 2023.

“I’m challenging Sheriff Oborevwori to a debate. I am using this opportunity to challenge Sheriff Francis Oborevwori to a national television debate. You know the man (Sheriff) likes hiding behind people. He hides behind Governor Okowa and Esiso during campaigns. He should personally come out and tell Deltans what he plans to do for the people of the state,” Omo-Agege said.

The party chairman, Engr Omeni Sobotie, said Deltans must make sure they get their PVC and vote for APC, and assured that those that joined the party are already members of the party, without discrimination from the unit to the ward, state and national levels.

But the deputy director, media directorate, Delta PDP Campaign Council Management Committee, Fred Latimore, said that Oborevwori, was too busy explaining his robust manifesto and therefore will not engage the rejected governorship candidate of APC in any form of debate.

He said Oborevwori would continue to focus on regular interface with Deltans in the state to explain his MORE agenda to the people, not to participate in any kangaroo, stage managed debate.

“As a matter of fact, it will be a political sacrilege for our highly respected excessive local content governorship candidate of the PDP to stand on the same podium with a mace runner and a man of low esteem like Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege to debate or speak on any issue. Never!” he said.

Latimore, executive assistant on communications to the vice presidential candidate of PDP and governor of Delta State stated that “It’s obvious that Agege is trying to cover his poorly attended campaigns by calling for manipulated debates. He should engage eligible voters rather than clamour for laughable debates.

“Oborevwori political accomplishments is way ahead of Agege’s propaganda and laughable antics. He shall remain focused on engaging the people and explaining his M.O.R.E agenda, not any debate instigated and bankrolled by an unscrupulous mace runner alleged to be the most corrupt SSG since the creation of Delta State,” Latimore stated.