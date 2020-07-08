KUNLE IDOWU

Embattled former chairman of the opposing Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Engr Adebayo Dayo in his move to get justice, has filed an appeal against penultimate week’s ruling of a high court sitting in Ijebu-Ode which dismisser the suits he and his son filed against former Senator for Ogun East, Prince Buruji Kashamu and the Police.

Engineer Dayo in the notice of appeal expressed dissatisfaction over the high court ‘s judgement against him and therefore asked the appeal court to set aside the ruling.

Last Thursday a High Court sitting in the state dismissed two suits filed by the duo against the Police and Senator Kashamu alleging that their fundamental rights to freedom of movement, association and to own properties in any part of the country were about to be breached.

In the suits number HCJ/64/2020 and HCJ/65/2020, Dayo and his son, Bola, asked the court to restrain the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG Zone 2), the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, from arresting and detaining them over the complaints made against them by Senator Kashamu.

Delivering judgment in the two cases, the Honourable Justice O.S Olusanya found that both suits were an abuse of court processes and dismissed them.

He also awarded a cost of N150,000 against Dayo and N100,000 against Bola.