The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) has applauded the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for rejecting the Federal Government’s newly introduced Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), describing the scheme as “dubious” and detrimental to the education sector.

In a joint statement signed by its Deputy National Coordinator, Ogunjimi Isaac, and National Mobilisation Officer, Adaramoye Michael, the group argued that the initiative is not a genuine attempt to improve the welfare of university staff but a disguised debt trap aimed at shifting the government’s responsibilities onto individual workers.

According to the ERC, what the sector urgently requires is not a loan facility but fair wages, increased funding for public universities, and improved working conditions.

“The persistent rollout of anti-worker policies under the guise of reforms shows the government’s lack of commitment to revitalising public education,” the group said.

It stressed that staff in tertiary institutions, like other Nigerian workers, deserve living wages and decent conditions, not additional financial burdens.

The ERC also urged students, staff unions, and civil society groups to unite against the scheme, warning that acceptance could open the door to more exploitative policies.

It added that the fight for free and quality education cannot be separated from the struggle for decent pay and fair conditions for those who deliver it.