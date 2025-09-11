Babcock don unveils new model to drive business growth through marketing

A Professor of Marketing Communication at Babcock University, Prof. Adesoga Adefulu, has unveiled a new framework designed to help organisations achieve sustainable growth through effective marketing strategies.

The model, named “The Adefulu Model,” is anchored on the five A’s of marketing – Attention, Attraction, Appreciation, Action, and Advocacy. It was formally presented during the university’s 54th inaugural lecture, titled “Integrated Marketing Communication Transformative Power: The Adefulu Model.”

Explaining the concept, Adefulu said the five A’s represent critical stages of the customer journey, each building on the other to create a seamless experience.

“Attention marks the stage where potential customers become aware of a product or service,” he said. “Attraction follows, as customers are drawn in by unique features or value propositions. Appreciation comes when customers develop a positive perception of the brand through effective communication and branding. Action represents the decision point, such as making a purchase or subscribing to a service.

“Finally, Advocacy occurs when satisfied customers recommend the product or service to others, fuelling word-of-mouth growth.”

According to him, the model goes further by identifying key touchpoints businesses can leverage to strengthen relationships with customers, build loyalty, and secure long-term success.

“By understanding and effectively deploying these touch points, businesses can enhance their customer base and achieve consistent growth,” he said.

Beyond the model, Adefulu offered practical recommendations for business leaders, urging managers to adopt robust integrated marketing communication (IMC) strategies, restructure marketing and public relations units, and embrace tools that incentivise customers in the short term.

He also highlighted the importance of internal communication, sales promotions, and consistent IMC deployment to secure brand identity.

On a broader scale, the professor called on regulatory bodies to enforce ethical standards and for governments to integrate IMC approaches into policy communication. He added that organisations should proactively showcase achievements to build credibility and goodwill.

“By implementing these strategies, businesses will achieve information consistency, counter misinformation, and safeguard their brand integrity,” he stressed.