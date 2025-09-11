Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

UNILAG denies glitch claims, insists flagged Post-UTME breaches were deliberate
Published

5 hours ago

on

UNILAG denies glitch claims, insists flagged Post-UTME breaches were deliberate

 

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has dismissed claims that technical errors were behind cases of malpractice flagged during its 2025/2026 Post-UTME screening exercise.

The four-day computer-based test, held from September 1 to 4, had drawn social media backlash, with some candidates alleging they were wrongly accused due to system glitches.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the university maintained that the violations detected were “clear breaches of examination rules,” not faults in its testing platform.

According to UNILAG, multiple monitoring systems, including secure video surveillance, were deployed to safeguard the process. The management stressed that while full video footage cannot be released due to data protection and legal concerns, anonymised screenshots may be shared to demonstrate the nature of misconduct uncovered.

The clarification follows rising concerns from parents and prospective students questioning the credibility of the exercise.

UNILAG urged applicants to ignore unofficial messages and rely solely on its verified communication channels.

“The University of Lagos remains committed to integrity, fairness, and transparency in its admissions process and will not be swayed by conjectures or misinformation,” the statement concluded.

