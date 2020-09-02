Adebayo Obajemu

Nigerian Stock Market on Tuesday extended its gains to three straight sessions as the All Share Index grew further by 0.34% to close at 25,413.95 points from the previous close of 25.327.13 points on Monday.

Market Capitalisation was up by 0.34% to close at N13.258 trillion against Monday’s close of N13.213 trillion, gaining N45 billion.

The aggregate volume and value of traded stocks closed at 1,073 billion units and N2.105 billion in 3,221 deals.

Market Breadth

Market Breadth closed positive as 27 stocks gained while 9 stocks lost.

Percentage Gainers

Livestock feeds led gainers’ chart with 10.00% growth to close at N0.66 from the previous close of N0.60

Eterna Oil grew by 9.47% while Jaiz Bank and UAC Property gained 8.93% and 8.24% respectively.

Percentage Losers

WAPIC tops the losers’ list, shedding 5.71% of its share price to settle at N0.33 from N0.35 it closed on Monday

Still on the red chart are Union Bank of Nigeria, PZ and May & Baker shedding 5.66%, 2.38% and 2.33% of their share prices ahead of other stocks that declined.

Volume Drivers

Access Bank traded about 22 million units of its shares in 149 deals, valued at about N144 million.

Guaranty traded about 11 million units of its shares in 278 deals, valued at about N279 million