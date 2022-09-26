Market declines, returns -0.91% WtD amidst profit taking

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market declined from last week to day as gains in MTN Nigeria and other 16 stocks were not enough to sustain the market from going down further amidst profit taken in 42 stocks that shed weights.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization dipped by 0.91% and 0.90% to settle at 49,026.62 and N26.445 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 562.9 million units of shares were traded in 16,013 deals, valued at N9.438 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 17 stocks gained against 42 stocks that declined in their share prices week on week.

TOP 10 GAINERS

VITAFOAM led other gainers in the course of last week with 12.25% growth, closing at N2245 from the previous close of N20.00

Fidelity Bank also gained 10.85% of its share price to stand at N3.78 from the previous gained of N3.41, Unity Bank, ETRANZACT and RTBROSCOE grew their share prices also by 10.00%, 9.97% and 9.37% respectively.

Among the top 10 gainers include: Transnational Express (8.70%), International Breweries (6.25%), ACCESSCORP (6.02%), Regency Alliance (4.00%) and AIICO Insurance (3.70%) respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Academy Press led other price decliners, shedding 22.73% of its share price to close at N1.70 from the previous close of N2.20.

NGXGROUP, CADBURY and BUA CEMENT shed 13.92%, 13.82% and 10.39% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CWG (-10.00%), ABC Transport (-10.00%) CHAMS (-10.00%), TOTAL (-9.98%), BERGER PAINTS (-9.85%), and LEARN AFRICA (-9.71%) respectively.