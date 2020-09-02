OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigeria Army School of Supply and Transport has presented an award of recognition to Chief Innocent Chukwuma, chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) for his contribution to nation building.

The School presented the award during an educational visit to the company’s industrial Estate located at Uru Umudim Nnewi, Anambra state.

Chief Innoson in his welcome address expressed delight over the visit from the Nigeria Army. He narrated his encounter and the relationship he already has with the Nigeria Army who according to him have been sustained through their numerous patronage.

The familiarization visit was led by Brigadier General O.M. Dare(Deputy Commandant & Director of studies). In his address, Brigadier Dare, expressed gratitude to the CEO of IVM for accepting their invitation, “ We are here to see things for ourselves. We are proud of Innoson vehicles and the impact it has added into the economy and car manufacturing industry”, he said.

Speaking on the motive behind the visit, Dare said ‘the Nigeria Army School of Supply and Transport is a premier logistics institution in the Nigeria Army. The school is currently running some courses for officers of the Nigeria Army.

The courses are aimed at preparing the officers for higher command responsibilities in the Nigeria Army. This has therefore made it mandatory for the students to embark on a visit to reputable organizations in order to broaden their knowledge and reposition them in their command responsibilities.

The Head of Corporate Communications IVM, Mr. Cornel Osigwe in his presentation spoke extensively on the overview of the organization, human resources development in the organization, transport system, logistics, and supply chain, maintenance of vehicles, corporate social responsibility of the organization to the host communities, the strategic importance of the organization to the national economy, the effect of Covid-19 pandemic and challenges of maintaining the company production and other areas of the company that may be beneficial to the students study.

Mr Osigwe informed the students that IVM has technical partners from Asia and Europe but is working progressively to a hundred percent Nigeria technology. “Presently, IVM can unarguably meet any clients’ demand and can manufacture to the specific needs of the clients.

“Innoson Vehicles products were conceived for Nigeria roads. We have also gone beyond this country. We have been supplying vehicles to Mali, Ghana, and Sierra Leone”, he stated.

While responding to the questions from the students, Chief Chukwuma stated that Innoson have contributed immensely to the economy of Nigeria.

“People who love this country will patronize locally made products. There are a lot of benefits in using IVM because it is made for Nigeria roads and it is affordable”.

“We are succeeding because we studied other companies and made sure we did not repeat their mistakes”, he concluded.

While leading the tour, Chief Chukwuma took his time to explain the different units and their functions. The students also visited the Innoson Kiara academy.

In a vote of thanks, Captain A.V Ameh expressed appreciation to the CEO of Innoson Group for the warm reception, lecture, and tour. “It has been informative and educative and we assure you that we will put into use all we have learned”.