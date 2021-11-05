Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index declined by 0.08% to close at 41,943.83 points from the previous close of 41,975.45 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.08% to close at N21.889 trillion from the previous close of N21.906 trillion, thereby shedding N17 billion.

An aggregate of 160.88 million units of shares were traded in 3,688 deals, valued at N1.408 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 13 equities emerged as gainers against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

SCOA Plc led other gainers with 9.47% growth, closing at N1.04 from the previous close of N0.95.

Linkage Assurance and Okomu Oil among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.55% and 5.19% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Pharmadeko led other price decliners as it sheds 10% of its share price to close at N2.34 from the previous close of N2.60.

Unilever and Red Star Express among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.65 and 8.24% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 19.52 million units of its shares in 244 deals, valued at N208.3 million.

LASACO traded about 10.61 million units of its shares in 64 deals, valued at N10.62 million.

Transcorp traded about 10.56 million units of its shares in 70 deals, valued at N10.66 million.