The Nigerian bourse last week closed on a positive note, driven by growth in the price of BUA Cement, MTN Nigeria and 26 stocks other stocks.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.88% to settle at 44,788.14 and N24.395 trillion respectively.

Year to date, the market has returned 4.85%.

An aggregate of 598.8 million units of shares were traded in 15,859 deals, valued at N14 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 28 stocks gained against 30 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

RT BRISCOE led other gainers in the course of last week with 17.86% growth, closing at N0.33 from the previous close of N0.28.

BUA CEMENT, FTN COCOA, JAPAUL GOLD and University Press grew their share prices by 12.90%, 11.11%, 10.71% and 9.15% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: NEIMETH (8.70%), Redstar Express (8.22%), Fidelity Bank (7.89%), Sovereign Trust (7.69%) and Jaiz Bank (7.64%) respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

NEM Insurance led other price decliners, shedding 15.16% of its share price to close at N3.75 from the previous close of N4.42.

Honeywell Flour, UNILEVER, Dangote Cement and LEARNAFRICA shed 11.25%, 10.42%, 10.00% and 10.68% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Royal Exchange (9.64%), Linkage Assurance (-9.30%), Sterling Bank (-7.59%), Academy Press (-7.53%) and CUTIX (-6.94%) respectively.