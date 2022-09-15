NGXASI down by 0.10%, closes lower

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday closed lower as The All Share Index was down by 0.10% to close at 49,575.93 points from the previous close of 49,627.72 points.

Investors lose N28 billion as the Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.10% to close at N26.740 trillion from the previous close of N26.768 trillion.

At the close of trade on Wednesday, an aggregate of 197 million units of shares were traded in 3,462 deals, valued at N2.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 14 equities emerged as gainers against 18 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Regency Alliance led other gainers with 8.00% growth, to close at N0.27 from the previous close of N0.25.

ABC Transport, JAPUALGOLD, and LIVESTOCK FEEDS above other gainers also grew their share prices by over 3.00%.

Percentage Losers

FTN Cocoa led other price decliners as it shed 9.38% of its share price to close at N0.29 from the previous close of N0.32

CHAMS and WAPIC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09% and 5.26% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 18 million units of its share in 614 deals, valued at about N360 million.

GTCO traded 9 million units of its shares in 341 deals, valued at about N187 million.