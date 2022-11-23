English FA fines Cristiano Ronaldo for assault on fan

Cristiano Ronaldo, the recently release Manchester United forward, has been slapped with a fine of £50,000 and given a two-match ban by the English Football Association (FA).

Following an incident that occurred in April when Ronaldo smashed a fan’s phone at Goodison Park after Man United lost to Everton last season, the FA has concluded their investigation and handed Ronaldo his punishment.

This comes just a day after it was announced that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had his contract with United terminated by mutual agreement following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan about the management of the club and the manager, Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo said the club had remained stagnant since Sir Alex Ferguson left back in 2013, adding that there was no growth whatsoever. He also said he had no respect for Ten Hag cause the manager had no respect for him.

Also the owners of Man United, the Glazers, announced on Tuesday evening that they were putting the club up for sale and would be listening to offers.

According to The Mirror UK, the ban means that Ronaldo would be suspended for two games if he joins another Premier League club, with Chelsea and Newcastle both linked with a move for the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo is presently in Qatar preparing for Portugal’s World Cup opening match against Ghana on Thursday