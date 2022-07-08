By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged the Muslim Ummah to use the period of this year’s Eid-el-kabir to pray for sustainable peace in the state, just as he felicitated Muslims in the state and across the world on the occasion of the 1443 AH Eid-el-Kabir festival, wishing them a joyous and peaceful celebration.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor implored the Muslim faithful to always exhibit the act of genuine sacrifice and submission to the will of Allah, which he said, are the major lessons of the festival.

He also urged Muslims in Osun to use this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to offer prayers for stability and unity of the State, especially as it prepares for the forthcoming governorship election.

Governor Oyetola equally asked all Nigerians irrespective of their religious, political and tribal differences, to take advantage of this Sallah period to intensify prayers for their leaders and for the nation to overcome its present challenges particularly the lingering insecurity issues.

“On behalf of my family and the government of Osun, I felicitate my Muslim brethren as we mark the 1443 AH Eid-el-Kabir festival. We give thanks to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this special celebration,” Oyetola said.

“Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the story of Prophet Ibrahim who is regarded as the father of faith, for his deep belief in Allah and total submission to His injunctions, as ultimately demonstrated by his willingness to sacrifice his son (Ismail) for the will of Allah (SWT).

“Therefore, as Muslims, we must always exhibit the act of genuine sacrifice and submission to the will of Allah which are the major lessons of this festival. We must endeavour to make sacrifices for ourselves, our families, our neighbours, our State and country.

“As we celebrate, I call on Muslims and people of other faiths in Osun to use this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to offer prayers for the sustained development, peace, stability and unity of our State, especially as we prepare for the forthcoming governorship election.

“I urge us to conduct ourselves in a patriotic manner before, during and after the election. Let’s not engage in any act capable of disrupting the unity and peaceful coexistence we currently enjoy in the State. We must understand that the peace and stability of our State does not worth the ambition of any politician.

“As a government, we have done everything possible to ensure a credible and peaceful exercise come July 16, 2022. I reassure you that I will continue to work for the socio-economic development and prosperity of our dear State.

“Once again, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on today’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and joyous Sallah celebration,” Governor Oyetola stated.