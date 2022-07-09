Nasarawa police arrests wanted terror suspect who escaped Kuje prison

Police in Nasarawa State has arrested Hassan Hassan, one of the terror suspects who escaped from Kuje prison on Tuesday.

Hassan was one of those whose name and picture were released by the Nigerian Correctional Service on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement.

He added that the fleeing Boko Haram suspect was recaptured by the eagle-eyed operatives of the state police command at Keffi, headquarters of Keffi Local Goverment Area of the state.

Nansel said: “Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022 at about 0130hrs, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram/terrorism case was recaptured by the eagle-eyed police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location, while intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses.”

He further that the state Commissioner of Police appreciated the efforts of the police operatives for a job well done.

“CP Soyemi therefore assured members of the public of the command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all in the state,” Nansel said.