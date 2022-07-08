Police rescue abducted Chinese national in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command says it has rescued a Chinese National abducted at a Quarry in Shao in the Moro Local Government Area of the state by gunmen last week Saturday.

The gunmen, who attacked workers at the Quarry, shot dead a Police Inspector and injured another officer, while the Chinese citizen was taken away.

The Police in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Chinese citizen was rescued from his abductors after they had escaped from the Police tactical teams who closed in on their hideout.

According to the statement, “the command wishes to inform the general public that the efforts by the police and other security operatives deployed in the search and rescue operation in favour of a Chinese citizen abducted by some gunmen on 3/7/2022 at CGC construction company along Shao/Oloru express way yielded positive results.

“The pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could no more stand the heat, forcing them to abandon the victim and escape for their lives. Policemen and the tactical teams deployed for the operation are still in the bushes in an effort to get the criminals arrested to face justice.

“Meanwhile, the rescued Chinese citizen is currently undergoing medical examination to ascertain his state of health before his reunion with his family.”

In another development, Okasanmi also said that the Police had arrested a man suspected to be a ritualist with human head and animal parts in Ilorin, the state capital.