Eid el-Kabir: Oyetola Felicitates Osun Muslim Ummah, APC Stalwarts, Urges Unity and Sacrifice

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim faithful and the people of Osun State on the occasion of the 2025 Eid el-Kabir, urging reflection on the values of sacrifice, faith, and unity that define the season.

In a goodwill message released by his office on Wednesday, Oyetola, who is the immediate past Governor of Osun State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, described Eid el-Kabir as a time of deep spiritual significance, rooted in the legacy of total submission to the will of Allah.

“Eid al-Adha reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience and devotion to God. It is a sacred time to renew our faith, extend compassion to others, and rededicate ourselves to service — both to God and to humanity,”* the Minister stated.

Oyetola commended the resilience and industrious spirit of the people of Osun, urging citizens across religious and political divides to use the season to foster harmony, mutual respect, and collective progress in the state.

He paid special tribute to APC members, leaders, and loyalists in the state, acknowledging their steadfast commitment to the ideals of the party.

“I salute the dedication of our APC family in Osun — your loyalty, perseverance, and unwavering belief in the progressive vision of our great party are deeply appreciated. Let this celebration be a moment of reflection, a call to deepen our unity, and a recommitment to the noble cause of building a greater Osun and a stronger Nigeria,” he said.

Oyetola also emphasized the importance of reaching out to the needy and upholding the social values that Islam promotes during Eid, noting that sacrifice is not only symbolic but practical — through acts of kindness, generosity, and community support.

Concluding his message, the Minister prayed for peace and progress across the state and nation, asking Allah to accept the sacrifices of the faithful and grant leaders the wisdom to guide with integrity and compassion.

“On behalf of myself, my family, and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, I wish all Muslim faithful and the people of Osun State a joyous, peaceful, and spiritually rewarding Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept our sacrifices and bless our homes. Eid Mubarak,” he said.