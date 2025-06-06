Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

2027: Tinubu-Shettima ticket on course, says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has dispelled speculation making the rounds to the effect that President Bola Tinubu may ditch Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The party, speaking through its National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, dismissed the speculation, calling it a distraction.

“I’m hearing that for the first time. There’s a solid working relationship between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

“Shettima is a key asset—intelligent, focused, and deeply involved in this administration. These rumours are likely just political noise meant to create division,” Arodiogbu said in a chat with news daily ( not Business Hallmark)

He noted that it was not impossible for such rumours to emerge in the build-up to an election cycle, but emphasized that the President and his deputy remained aligned and fully endorsed by the party.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, offered a tepid response when contacted, saying, “I am not aware, Sir.”

The rumours of the President sidelining Shettima for 2027 surfaced shortly after 22 APC governors, National Assembly leadership and party leaders endorsed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate for the next election.

The endorsement was first moved by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and seconded by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, during the APC National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Shortly after, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on behalf of the National Assembly, also endorsed the President for reelection, based on his performance.

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr Umar Ganduje, on behalf of the National Working Committee, affirmed the decision that Tinubu is the sole candidate of the party for the 2027 presidential election.

While the endorsement was met with jubilation in some quarters, it also triggered criticism from opposition parties and within APC.

