Akwa-Ibom Commissioner defies Eno, resigns, says I will not move to APC

The Akwa Ibom state commissioner for special duties and Ibom deep sea, Ini Ememobong, has resigned as commissioner, apparently going against the state governor’s directive to all commissioners to join him in APC.

Ememobong’s resignation comes on the heels of the defection of the state governor, Umo Eno, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

The Commissioner’s decision is contained in a letter dated June 6 and addressed to Eno,

In the letter, Ememobong gave reasons why he cannot join the APC.

Ememobong cited the governor’s directive requiring appointees who refuse to follow him to resign.

“The experience garnered within this period has been very enlightening and I profoundly value the privileged opportunity to have served in your administration,” the letter reads.

“You have directed that any appointee who is unwilling to accompany you to switch from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, should resign.

“Ipso facto, based on my personal conviction, I will be unable to join the All Progressives Congress. I hereby most respectfully tender my resignation as Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port and a member of the State Executive Council.”

Also in a post on his Facebook page, Ememobong attributed his resolve not to join the APC to his “principles and long-standing opposition” to the party.

Ememobong added that his decision does not affect his relationship with Eno, who calls him brother.

Recall that after three months of dilly-dallying, Governor Eno officially dumped the PDP for the APC.

Recall also that prior to his defection Eno told his commissioners and other appointees to defect with him when he finally decides to join the APC or resign from his cabinet.

“I am told that some of you say you will not come. You are free not to join me, but you won’t be in my state executive council,” Eno said.