Eid Al-Fitri 1446AH:  Akinleye rejoices with Muslim Ummah, harps on need to adhere to lessons learnt

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state Governor, has rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah in the state on the successful completion of 1446AH ramadan, just as he charged them to adhere strictly to the lesson learnt during the holy month.

Akinleye stated this in Eid message issued and personally signed copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

He said this sacred festival marks the successful completion of Ramadan, a month of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and deep devotion.

According to him, the holy month of Ramadan marked devotion, self-discipline, kindness and total dedication to almighty Allah, thus urged the Islamic faithfuls to continue persevere as they did during the holy month.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to be Steadfast and be more dedicated in seeking Allah’s face in supplications most especially for the peace and success of Osun state under the current leadership of governor Ademola Adeleke.

“I want to charge you all to let the perseverance and self-discipline we observed during this holy month extend beyond the holy month. We must continue to show compassion to the less privileged, embrace one another irrespective of differences, and work collectively for a better Osun State,” he said.

Akinleye also described the holy month of ramadan as a time of love, unity, and compassion, emphasizing the importance of sharing with the less privileged, strengthening bonds of brotherhood, and upholding the values of peace and righteousness.

He urged the people of Osun State to remain steadfast in their prayers for continued prosperity and harmony in both the state and the nation.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of love, unity, and compassion. It reminds us of the significance of sharing with the less privileged, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, and upholding the values of peace and righteousness. As we celebrate, let us remain steadfast in our prayers for the continued prosperity and harmony of our dear state and nation.

Advertisement

“I urge all the good people of Osun State to use this period to reflect on the virtues of patience, kindness, and tolerance, which are at the heart of Islam. Let us work together in unity and commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous society.

“I pray for our best-performing Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and for Osun State, that Almighty Allah grants us continued peace, progress, and development. I also encourage everyone to continue praying for our performing Governor and the continued success of Osun State as we strive for a brighter and more prosperous future.

“May this Eid bring endless joy, good health, and abundant blessings to us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a fantastic and wonderful celebration.Eid Mubarak!”