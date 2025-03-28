JUST IN: Innocent travelers killed over false alarm, set ablaze in Edo

Some travellers have reportedly been killed and set ablaze in Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo State, after being falsely accused of kidnapping.

According to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad Region, “This unfathomable tragedy unfolded on Thursday, as an irate mob took the law into their own hands, fueled by false claims and sheer ignorance.”

In a post on his official website, Makama quoted intelligence sources as disclosing that, “the victims, primarily Hausa hunters, were en route from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah festivities when they were intercepted around 1:30 p.m. by members of the Edo State Security Corps and local vigilantes.

“The sight of their hunting guns. Dane guns commonly used in the North was misinterpreted as a threat. Instead of contacting the police, or other security agencies, local vigilantes raised a false alarm, which ignited a wave of chaos and violence.

“The reaction was swift and brutal. Local youths, incited by the unfounded accusations, viciously attacked the travelers, resulting in the tragic loss of 16 lives on the spot. In a grotesque act of barbarism, the mob set the truck ablaze, leaving some bodies trapped inside the vehicle. While some people were taken out on wheelbarrow and thrown inside fire.

“Responsive action from security operatives came too late for the victims. By the time they arrived on the scene following a distress call, the damage had been done. Four survivors were rescued and rushed to His Grace Hospital in Uromi for urgent medical treatment. Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed the arrest of five suspects, but is this enough? A mere handful of arrests cannot bring back those lost, nor can it alleviate the trauma inflicted on the surviving families.

“The Hausa community in Uromi held an emergency peace meeting to address the situation and aims to prevent any further reprisals.”

While Zagazola put the number of those killed at 16, the Edo State Government confirmed only seven casualties.

A report this afternoon by the State Government-owned Observer newspaper said that, “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has condemned the killing and burning of seven suspected kidnappers by a mob in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, describing the act as barbaric and unacceptable.”

According to the report, “The Governor, represented by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, vowed that those responsible would face the full wrath of the law. He emphasized that such acts of jungle justice are alien to Edo State and would not be tolerated under his administration.

“SP Osaghale, who visited Uromi on the Governor’s directive, said he was there to assess the situation and ensure a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent a recurrence.

“He revealed that preliminary findings showed the victims had boarded a commercial truck, which was stopped by local security operatives. Upon searching the vehicle, firearms were discovered, triggering a mob attack that led to the killing and burning of the suspects.

“Condemning the incident, the CSO stressed that no one has the right to take another person’s life, adding that the nature of the attack was of serious concern to the Governor.”

SP Osaghale was quoted as saying: “His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, upon receiving the news of this incident, directed me to immediately visit the scene and ascertain what transpired. This development is troubling to the Governor, whose priority is to maintain law and order in Edo State.

“I can assure you that those responsible for this attack will not go unpunished. His Excellency has already directed the Commissioner of Police to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter. As we speak, over four persons have been arrested for their involvement in this unfortunate incident.” The CSO urged residents to remain calm and assured the Hausa community in Uromi of their safety. He noted that security agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force, had been deployed to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

In response, the leader of the Hausa community in Uromi, Mallam Aliyu Haruna, expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo for his swift intervention. He acknowledged that the presence of security forces had reassured the community, which was initially gripped by fear following the incident.

“We sincerely appreciate the Governor for his quick response. This is the first time such an incident has occurred in Uromi, and it is shocking. The people of Uromi have always been hospitable to us in the Hausa community,” Haruna stated.

He noted that the Hausa community has peacefully coexisted with the indigenes for over seventy years, adding, “I was born here, just like many others in our community. We have always lived in harmony with the people of Uromi.”