By OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has formally resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his disqualification from the party’s governorship primary in the state scheduled for June 22.

Obaseki who had noted he would make his next move after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, eventually met with his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari at the Aso Rock Villa on Tuesday and consequently announced his resignation from the party.

“I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress after meeting with the CoS to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state,” Obaseki announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the governor is expected to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek second term of office.

Speaking on Arise TV on Tuesday, the opposition party’s vice chairman, South South, Elder Emma Ogidi noted that the governor will soon join the party and would be an asset.