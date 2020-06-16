OBINNA EZUGWU

Activist and former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has noted that while several Northern leaders, politicians governors and clerics were vocal in challenging the past government of Goodluck Jonathan over insecurity in the North, most have gone silent under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani who took to his twitter page @ShehuSani to make the observation on Tuesday, regretted that those who are affected by insecurity now speak for themselves through protests.

“Most of the Northern leaders, Islamic Clerics, Politicians, Senators, Governors and Youths that used to challenge the past Government on issues of insecurity have now lost their voices under this dispensation,” Sani said. “The people are now left to speak for themselves in protests.”

The past few days have witnessed escalation of banditry in the northwest and Boko Haram activities in the Northeast, with over hundred people killed.