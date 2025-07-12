‘Obaseki never treated us this bad,’ Okpebholo’s supporter locked out of Govt House complains

Some supporters of Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State have decried being abandoned.

The supporters who trooped to Benin City Airport, on Friday morning, later moved to Government House, Benin, to celebrate the Supreme court judgement affirming Okpebholo’s election.

The supporters, made up of market women and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had thronged the Benin Airport around about 7am, to give the governor a rousing welcome.

Okpebholo whose aircraft touched down at the Benin Airport at about 12.40pm was welcomed by the supporters.

As the governor made his way to Government House, they undertook a roadshow to the amazement of motorists and passersby.

However, on getting to Government House, they were denied access into the premises.

According to one of the supporters, who spoke off record, they were informed that the governor gave a directive that they should not be allowed in.

“We were were stunned on reaching the gate and were informed by security operatives that only Very Important Personalities (VIPs) would be allowed into the government house for refreshments,” he said.

A supporter who identified herself as Mrs. Ebosele Omogiate, said that unlike during the campaign period, the governor decided to build a wall around himself after winning.

“In the worst moments of ex-governor Godwin Obaseki, supporters and members were not shabbily treated like this.”

“I left house before 7am for the airport and stood under the sun for hours before the arrival of the governor,

“We engaged on a road show with the him to the Government House, only for us to be shut out. This treatment is unfair,” another supporter added.

Neither the government nor the ruling party in Edo reacted to the allegation as of the time of filing this report.