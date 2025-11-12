Connect with us

Editors demand tax relief, safety charter to protect press freedom, democracy
NYSC announces November 19 commencement date for 2025 Batch C orientation

UN sounds alarm as hunger crisis deepens in Nigeria, 15 other countries

Anambra election: Forces that shaped Soludo’s sweeping victory

Ogun restates commitment to grassroots projects for inclusive development

Ogun government declares zero tolerance for assault on teachers

Expanding copyright act key to boosting performers' rights in Nigeria’s creative industry – Prof. Odunaike

Abia boosts corps members’ allowance to ₦50,000 as Otti prioritises youth and public service

Nnamdi Kanu begins defence in terrorism case after months of delay

Vatican says Mary must no longer be called co-redeemer, reasserts Christ’s exclusive role

Editors demand tax relief, safety charter to protect press freedom, democracy

Editors demand tax relief, safety charter to protect press freedom, democracy

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to introduce fiscal incentives and legal protections to preserve media houses, warning that a weakened press threatens democracy and national cohesion.

NGE President Eze Anaba made the call on Wednesday during the 2025 All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He stressed that editors play a constitutional role in informing citizens, promoting accountability, and checking government excesses, but rising costs and legal threats are endangering the profession.

“Our democracy is tested by insecurity, economic hardship, misinformation, and declining public trust. When the press thrives, democracy breathes; when it is stifled, democracy suffocates,” Anaba said, citing Section 22 of the Constitution.

He proposed a five-point rescue plan, including:

Corporate tax breaks for 5–10 years and VAT exemptions on essential inputs like newsprint and broadcast equipment.

Tax incentives to encourage domestic advertising in credible outlets.

Low-interest loans through development banks for equipment and job creation.

A media development fund to support digital transition and data journalism, managed independently to prevent political interference.

Highlighting financial strain, Anaba noted a ton of newsprint now costs N1.3–1.4 million, sufficient for only a day or two of printing. “If the media cannot pay salaries, it cannot serve democracy,” he warned.

He also called for a legal overhaul to protect press freedom, including repealing restrictive laws and creating a Media Freedom and Safety Charter endorsed by the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to protect journalists from arbitrary arrests and ensure access to information.

Under the theme ‘Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors’, Anaba urged editors to reject hate speech, focus on underserved communities, and ensure fair coverage ahead of the 2027 elections, framing the pen as a tool for unity and bridge-building.

Tracing ANEC’s growth since 2004 into Nigeria’s largest annual editors’ gathering, Anaba thanked past leaders and the Presidency for recognising the media’s strategic role and urged participants to embrace technology responsibly while upholding ethical journalism.

The 21st ANEC brought together editors, media executives, traditional rulers, and partners for discussions on electoral integrity, countering misinformation, and strengthening the economics of independent journalism.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

