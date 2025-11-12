NYSC announces November 19 commencement date for 2025 Batch C orientation

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course will commence on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, across all orientation camps in the country.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, camp registration for all prospective corps members will run from Wednesday, November 19, to midnight on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Embu stated that the official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 21, while the closing ceremony will hold on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

She added that the Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has wished all prospective corps members safe travels to their respective camps and advised them to avoid night journeys.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NYSC confirmed the release of call-up numbers for the 2025 Batch C prospective corps members on its official X handle, noting that allocations were made based on registration order.

The scheme, however, disclosed that due to limited capacity across orientation camps in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, only about 40 per cent of registered prospective corps members would be accommodated in this batch.

Those unable to secure placement, the NYSC assured, would be deferred to the next exercise.