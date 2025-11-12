2025 Umuahia South cultural festival to celebrate, reawaken Igbo heritage – Council Boss

The Mayor of Umuahia South Local Government Area, Abia State, Hon. Chinedu Enwereuzo, has assured that the 2025 Umuahia South Cultural Festival will be a thought-provoking and memorable celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the people.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the festival on Wednesday at the Council Headquarters, Apumiri Ubakala, Enwereuzo, who was flanked by his deputy, Chief Enyinnaya Nwosu; Ambassador Onyekachi Atuloma Loveday; and HRM Eze Boniface Onyemachi, among other dignitaries, said the event would feature a wide range of cultural activities aimed at rekindling the people’s sense of identity.

He emphasised that culture, the totality of a people’s way of life, defines who they are, warning against allowing cultural practices and values to fade with modernity.

“The essence of this epoch-making event is to bring the people of Umuahia South together,” Enwereuzo said. “As the yuletide season approaches, we felt it necessary, in collaboration with our partners such as the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), South-East Zone, to create a platform that reminds our people of the sacredness and beauty of Igbo culture, especially that of Umuahia South.”

He explained that the event, slated for December 28–29, 2025, will serve as a homecoming celebration for indigenes and residents alike.

“Those returning home for the festive season will have a place and an activity to participate in, one that will create lasting memories. With the kind of programme we’ve designed, they’ll be proud to identify with their roots and eager to return next year,” he said.

Enwereuzo added that the festival will henceforth become an annual event aimed at preserving and transmitting cultural values from one generation to the next.

“This is going to be a recurring event held every December. We’ve already reached out to the Umuahia South Traditional Council, community leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure full participation. By the special grace of God, it will be a huge success,” he stated.

Advertisement

Highlighting the festival’s raffle draw segment, the Mayor announced that participation is open to both indigenes and non-indigenes of Umuahia South, with prizes including a Hyundai Sonata and various cash rewards. He assured that the selection process would be transparent and conducted publicly.

Chief Enyinnaya Nwosu, the Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the 2025 Festival Planning Committee, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to transparency and inclusiveness.

“The Mayor has given us all the support needed to make this event a success. We’ve engaged traditional rulers, town unions, women, youth groups, and market associations to ensure no one is left out,” Nwosu said. “The raffle draw process is completely foolproof and will be conducted openly for all to witness.”

In his remarks, HRM Eze Boniface Onyemachi, Chairman of the Umuahia South Traditional Rulers Council, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and visionary.

He pledged the full support of traditional rulers across the local government to ensure the event’s success, noting that it would help restore pride in the community’s heritage.

Also speaking, Ambassador Onyekachi Atuloma Loveday, Vice President of the ATPN, South-East Zone, said the festival would mark a turning point in the cultural history of Umuahia South.

“This will not just be a one-off event but an annual carnival that truly celebrates who we are. For the first time in the history of Umuahia South, we’re hosting a festival that honours our identity, values, and traditions,” she said.

She added that participants are expected to appear in traditional Umuahia South attire, stressing that there will be no modern trappings such as canopies, in order to recreate authentic cultural settings.

“We are bringing back the old ways – our dress, our dance, our traditions. Every Abian should come and witness this historic celebration live in Apumiri Ubakala on December 28 and 29, 2025,” she declared.

Advertisement

Business Hallmark reports that the 2025 Umuahia South Cultural Festival is being organised in partnership with the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), South-East Zone.