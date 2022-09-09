The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday listed cash, among other items which it said were “ incriminating” found in the home and office of Tukur Mamu, a terror negotiator who facilitated the release of the abducted Kaduna-bound train passengers.

Mamu was arrested on Tuesday by security operatives in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday en route to Saudi Arabia.

He was repatriated to Nigeria and picked up on arrival at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano by DSS operatives as “a person of interest.”

Spokesman for the Service, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement that military accouterments, large amounts in different currencies, and financial transaction instruments were found in his home.

He explained that the raid was carried out by security agents with valid search permission preparatory to his arraignment in court.

The statement reads: “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accouterments were recovered.

“Other items are large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court.”

A staff member of Desert Herald told The Nation in Kaduna that the operatives brought back the two wives of the detained publisher.